SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBFFF remained flat at $14.50 during trading on Friday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

