Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,988 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

