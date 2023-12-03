Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Reduced by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

