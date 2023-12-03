Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lessened by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

