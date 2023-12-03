Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 581.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.