Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $102,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,690. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

