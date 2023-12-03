SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $42,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.76 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

