Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in November

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.1 days.
Secure Energy Services Stock Up 2.4 %
SECYF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
