Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in November

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.1 days.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 2.4 %

SECYF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.