Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

