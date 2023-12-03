Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

