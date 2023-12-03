Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 661.3 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of SVTRF remained flat at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

