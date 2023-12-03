Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.