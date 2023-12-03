Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system.

