Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.08.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
