Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 1,188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock remained flat at $7.68 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

