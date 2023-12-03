Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Rises By 12.0%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $573,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,417,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

