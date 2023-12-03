Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Drops By 6.6%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 445,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,291. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

