Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Increases By 13.3%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

American Software Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $348.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

