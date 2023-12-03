Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Decreases By 8.4%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,276,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,837,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,896 shares of company stock worth $237,563. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $29,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,711,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $373.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.96. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile



American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

