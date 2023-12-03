Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increases By 20.1%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,430. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

