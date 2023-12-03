Short Interest in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Rises By 6.1%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 23.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLD. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 3,557,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $551.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 606,347 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 370.3% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 558,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 439,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 140.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 362,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

