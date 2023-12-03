Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 21.3%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Trading Up 7.5 %

ATER traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 377,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Aterian has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

About Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Aterian had a negative net margin of 52.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

