Short Interest in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Drops By 13.0%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 0.4 %

Atlas Lithium stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 43,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,793. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

