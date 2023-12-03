Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Grows By 18.2%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $36.57. 1,025,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

