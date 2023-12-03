Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expands By 13.4%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 2,101,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,558. The firm has a market cap of $315.23 million, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

