Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 16.2%

Dec 3rd, 2023

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aviva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,484. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 472 ($5.96) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 475 ($6.00) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVVIY

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

