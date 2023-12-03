Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 16.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aviva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,484. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 472 ($5.96) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 475 ($6.00) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

