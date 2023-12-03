Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declines By 11.9%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 560,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,600. Avnet has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

