Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declines By 11.9%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Avnet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Avnet
Avnet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 560,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,600. Avnet has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.