Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Drops By 8.8%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.