Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Drops By 18.9%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

BOTJ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 17,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.50.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter worth $128,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

