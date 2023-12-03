Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declines By 15.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Bank7 Stock Up 3.1 %

BSVN traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile



Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.



