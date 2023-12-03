Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Increases By 5.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,288.0 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.
Bankinter Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.