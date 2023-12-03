Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Increases By 5.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,288.0 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

