Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expands By 14.2%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 625,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Banner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banner

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banner Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banner by 72.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. Banner has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.