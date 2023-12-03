Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Decreases By 9.5%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.90. 377,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,370. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,202,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

