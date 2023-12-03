Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Drops By 5.4%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 592,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Beam Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 214,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,697. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

