Short Interest in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Rises By 20.6%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 257,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIOX. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BIOX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 205,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

