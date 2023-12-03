Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Declines By 18.4%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 802,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,823. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

