Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Drops By 5.9%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,347,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 13,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BIREF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. 95,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.1492 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 9.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.53%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.