Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Drops By 8.5%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 24,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

bluebird bio Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 5,100,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,761. The firm has a market cap of $465.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after buying an additional 10,895,379 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 3,411,065 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 825.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 2,053,639 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 2,013,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.62.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

