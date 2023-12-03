Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increases By 5.7%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 959,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,066. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

