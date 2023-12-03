Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases By 5.7%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BPT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 140,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

