Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Declines By 6.0%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ BRAG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 29,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,837. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

