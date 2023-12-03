Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Increases By 5.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

