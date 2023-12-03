Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Increases By 15.8%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 245,900 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,615. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

