Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Rises By 10.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 221,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $307.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.