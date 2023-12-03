Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Rises By 17.6%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 17,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

