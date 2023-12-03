Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Expands By 15.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 1,380,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

BYDDF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.47.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

