Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Decreases By 17.4%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 971,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 307,622 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

