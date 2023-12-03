Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Grows By 20.4%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 213,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.52. 66,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,200. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

