Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Declines By 21.1%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Cadiz Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CDZIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

