Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expands By 19.7%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CalAmp

CalAmp Stock Down 2.9 %

CAMP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 332,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.11.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.