Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Drops By 18.8%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,944,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.2 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CDUAF stock remained flat at $22.25 during midday trading on Friday. 3,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDUAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.