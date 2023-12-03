Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Drops By 21.1%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 817,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.31. 177,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average is $253.57. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.